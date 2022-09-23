‘1923’: ‘Game of Thrones’ star Jerome Flynn joins the cast of ‘Yellowstone’ prequel

‘Game of Thrones’ star Jerome Flynn has been cast in Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming ‘Yellowstone’ prequel series ‘1923,’ which will air on Paramount Plus.

According to Variety, in ‘1923,’ a new generation of the Dutton family is introduced, and the early 20th century is explored, with the mountain west and the Duttons that live there being affected by pandemics, a record-breaking drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression. Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford take the lead in the series. Flynn portrays Banner Creighton, a hard-headed Scottish brogue who serves as the head of the neighbourhood sheepmen.

In addition to his major roles in the British dramas ‘Ripper Street’ and ‘Soldier Solider,’ in which he played Bennet Drake and Paddy Garvey, respectively, Flynn is most recognised for his role as Bronn in ‘Game of Thrones.’

Additionally, he has appeared in the television shows ‘Between the Line,’ ‘Black Mirror,’ and ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.’ The Curtis Brown Group, Gersh, and Anonymous Content are Flynn’s agents.

In addition to Ford and Mirren, Flynn joins other cast members who had already been revealed, such as Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer.

In December, ‘1923’ will have its Paramount+ debut. Under Montana, production is currently in progress, as per the reports of Variety.

Along with John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson, Sheridan executive produces. Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, and MTV Entertainment Studios are responsible for the show’s production.

The fifth season of ‘Yellowstone,’ which will premiere in November, has already aired for four seasons since its debut in 2018. ‘1883,’ ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ ‘Tulsa King,’ ‘Bass Reeves,’ ‘Lioness,’ and ‘Land Man’ are a few of Sheridan’s other Paramount+ ventures.