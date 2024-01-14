GoT Star Kit Harington opens up on mental health struggles

In a candid revelation, Kit Harington, renowned for his role as Jon Snow in HBO’s Game of Thrones, recently shared the profound impact of fame on his mental health and the subsequent battle with alcoholism. Speaking on the Hidden 20% wellness podcast, Harington opened up about his tumultuous journey, disclosing that the intense fame stemming from the wildly popular series became a catalyst for mental health struggles.

The actor disclosed that in 2019, he confronted his alcoholism and sought rehabilitation, where he received an unexpected diagnosis of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Reflecting on the pivotal moment, Harington recounted, “I realized that my life was hinging on this. Luckily, it was the right place at the right time. I managed to forge a new life from there.” He revealed that he initially entered rehab inebriated, only to sober up and decide to take charge of his life.

Choosing to confront his challenges head-on, Harington opted for a second rehab stint where he was formally diagnosed with ADHD. Despite an initial attempt to handle it independently, he acknowledged the futility of this approach after four years. The actor expressed gratitude for the transformative experience, stating, “I’ll try to deal with this by myself,” emphasizing the importance of seeking professional assistance.

Currently, Harington proudly attests to a life of sobriety and mindfulness, actively focusing on his 2-year-old son and 6-month-old daughter, whom he shares with his Game of Thrones co-star and wife, Rose Leslie. The actor’s battle with ADHD manifests as occasional restlessness, especially during playful moments with his children, as he humorously admitted, “My head wants to go to every other thing in the room at once.”

Game of Thrones catapulted Kit Harington into instantaneous fame, a phenomenon that he found challenging to navigate. Attempting to project an image of “utter sophistication and coolness,” the actor confessed to harboring underlying fears. As the series approached its conclusion, the actor found himself spiraling into a dangerous rabbit hole of self-doubt and scrutiny. Reflecting on this period, he noted, “You find all of the bad stuff that people are saying as well as the nice stuff.”

In the wake of these revelations, reports suggest that HBO is contemplating a Jon Snow spinoff, adding an intriguing layer to Harington’s post-Game of Thrones journey.