‘Game of Thrones’ star Darren Kent dies at 36

Tragic developments have emerged from the realm of Hollywood, as the industry mourns the untimely passing of Darren Kent. Renowned for his remarkable roles in acclaimed productions such as ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’, and ‘EastEnders’, the accomplished actor breathed his last on Friday, August 11, at a mere 36 years of age.

The somber announcement of his demise came out from his talent agency, Carey Dodd Associates, in a heartfelt communiqué on the digital platform Twitter, precisely on Tuesday, August 15.

The agency mentioned “”It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend [were] by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend (sic).”

Darren Kent’s earthly journey concluded on Friday, August 11, 2023, following an extended struggle with an array of health challenges. His tenacious fight encompassed ailments like osteoporosis and arthritis, alongside an uncommon skin affliction that manifested during the nascent stages of his acting vocation.

The precise reason behind his passing remains undisclosed at this juncture, prompting numerous admirers and colleagues from the entertainment realm to offer their respects in memory of the departed artist subsequent to the revelation of the news. Following its emergence, a multitude of fans and fellow thespians alike paid homage to the late luminary. Darren is fondly remembered and is survived by his parents.

Who is Darren Kent?

Hailing from Essex, a county in the southeastern expanse of England, between London and the brimming North Sea, Darren Kent had a firm origin and upbringing. His inaugural foray into the realm of significant acting transpired with the 2008 horror opus ‘Mirrors’. Subsequently, he etched his presence indelibly in the Emmy-lauded epic ‘Game of Thrones’. His most recent celluloid appearance, prior to his passing, cast him as a reanimated cadaver in the 2023 cinematic venture ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’.

Among his diverse cinematic exploits, one encounters notable titles like ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’, ‘Marshal’s Law’, ‘Bloody Cuts’, ‘The Frankenstein Chronicles’, ‘Blood Drive’, ‘Les Misérables’, ‘Green Fingers’, ‘EastEnders’, ‘Happy Hours’, ‘Love Without Walls’, and ‘Birds Sorrow’.

Beyond his acting prowess, Kent adorned the mantle of an award-winning scribe and director. His directorial prowess came to the fore with the 2021 succinct creation ‘You Know Me’, a cinematic gem that merited him the esteemed accolade of a January Award, as delineated by the esteemed publication Variety.

What do fans say?

“I ve lost 2 amazing incredible inspirational wonderful people in my life my father who passed away today and Darren Kent I’m lost for words ,” wrote one user.

Other wrote, “What a privilege it was to be your friend and to work together on so many projects over the years. Life won’t be the same without you I will miss you so much. RIP darling Darren Kent xxxx”