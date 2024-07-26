‘Inside Out 2′ becomes highest-grossing animated film of all time

Disney Pixar’s latest animated release has achieved a major milestone! ‘Inside Out 2’ has become the highest-grossing animated film in history. The sequel to the 2015 film has surpassed the previous record holder, ‘Frozen II’, by amassing an astounding $1.46 billion worldwide—$601 million in domestic collections and $861 million in international sales—surpassing ‘Frozen II”s $1.45 billion global total.

‘Inside Out 2’ has not only established dominance among animated films but also made Riley’s story the 13th highest-grossing film of all time, surpassing the 2023 blockbuster ‘Barbie’ by Greta Gerwig. The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling film earned an impressive $1.446 billion, which ‘Inside Out 2’ has now overtaken. Notably, ‘Inside Out 2’ is the fastest animated film to hit the $1 billion mark, achieving this milestone in just 19 days. It also holds the record for the highest-grossing movie of 2024 so far and is the only film of the year to join the billion-dollar club.

While Disney’s 2019 remake of ‘The Lion King’, which racked up a staggering $1.65 billion in sales, is technically computer-generated, the studio categorized it as live-action. Thus, it does not hold the top spot among animated films. However, given ‘Inside Out 2”s momentum, it could surpass the 2019 blockbuster within a few weeks.

It is also important to note that the film has successfully pulled Pixar out of a slump with impressive numbers. The milestone achieved by ‘Inside Out 2’ is not surprising, given the success of its predecessor, which grossed $859 million worldwide upon its release in 2015 and the rate at which the sequel joined the billion-dollar club.

Developed with a budget of $200 million, ‘Inside Out 2’ continues the story of Riley, who is now navigating the complexities of puberty and high school with a new set of emotions, including Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Nostalgia, alongside the original cast of Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust.

While the film continues to dominate box offices, it is expected that over time, the sequel may establish itself as a cult classic.