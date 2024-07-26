Cha Eun Woo and Park Eun Bin in talks for ‘The Wonder Fools’

ASTRO’s K-pop idol turned actor Cha Eun Woo, known for enchanting audiences with his roles in dramas like ‘True Beauty’ and ‘Wonderful World’, is currently in talks to star in the upcoming superhero drama ‘The Wonder Fools’ (working title), alongside ‘Castaway Diva’ star Park Eun Bin. The project is still in the planning stage and will be directed by Yoo In Sik, the celebrated director of hit dramas ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ and ‘Doctor Romantic’. The script will be written by Heo Da Joong, known for ‘Extreme Job’.

On July 26, Cha Eun Woo’s agency, Fantagio, confirmed that the actor is considering the offer. They announced, “Cha Eun Woo has received a casting offer for the drama ‘The Wonder Fools’ and is currently in talks to appear, with a favorable outlook.” If both stars accept the project, it will mark Eun Bin’s second collaboration with the director after her role in the superhit drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’.

Cha Eun Woo has been offered the role of Lee Woon Jung, who finds a new purpose in life and breaks from his isolation after meeting the whimsical and free-spirited Eun Chae Ni. Park Eun Bin is considering the role of the lively Chae Ni. The series, originally titled ‘The B Team’, will focus on a group of ‘flawed’ superheroes with unpredictable powers who struggle to control their abilities. Filming for the series is expected to commence later this year.

In related news, Cha Eun Woo recently thrilled fans with an electrifying performance at Waterbomb Seoul, showcasing his enchanting vocals and charm. In addition to his musical commitments, Eun Woo has captivated audiences in the past two years with his roles in dramas such as ‘Island’, ‘Island 2’, ‘A Good Day to Be a Dog’, and ‘Wonderful World’. Park Eun Bin, on the other hand, last headlined ‘Castaway Diva’ and ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’.

As both stars consider the upcoming project, K-drama enthusiasts eagerly await positive news.