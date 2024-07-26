Nick Powell joins ‘Ulajh’ for thrilling espionage sequences

Junglee Pictures is gearing up for the release of its highly anticipated espionage thriller ‘Ulajh’, scheduled to hit theaters on August 2, 2024. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Meiyang Chang, all stepping into pivotal roles within a gripping narrative centered around the high-stakes world of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers and diplomats.

As excitement builds, one notable highlight is the involvement of renowned international stunt director Nick Powell. Powell, celebrated for his work on iconic films such as ‘The Bourne Identity’, ‘Gladiator’, and ‘The Last Samurai’, has been brought on board to choreograph the action sequences in ‘Ulajh’. His expertise is set to elevate the film’s visual spectacle, promising a blend of intense action and compelling storytelling.

Janhvi Kapoor, who plays the lead role of Suhana, has shared insights into her preparation for the film. Kapoor revealed, “People often confuse the role of IFS officers with that of combat-trained operatives. In reality, IFS training focuses on diplomacy, international relations, and strategic communication. For ‘Ulajh’, we aimed to reflect this authenticity. While I didn’t undergo combat training, Nick Powell tailored the action sequences to align with the realistic portrayal of an IFS officer’s skill set.”

Nick Powell himself commented on the challenge of designing action sequences for Kapoor, noting, “Janhvi has a distinct, feminine presence, and crafting action scenes that align with her character’s intent without making her seem overtly aggressive was a unique challenge. We wanted to ensure the action felt authentic to her role and character.”

The film’s screenplay, crafted by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria with dialogues by Atika Chauhan, has already stirred significant interest through its teaser. With its intriguing plot and strong performances, ‘Ulajh’ promises to offer an exhilarating cinematic experience. Alongside Kapoor, the film features Adil Hussain, Jitendra Joshi, and Rajendra Gupta, adding further depth to the narrative.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, ‘Ulajh’ is poised to be a standout release, combining Powell’s expert action choreography with a compelling story about the nuances of international diplomacy. Fans can look forward to a film that blends high-stakes drama with authentic action, arriving in theaters this summer.