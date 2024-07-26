Arranged Couple: TVF’s Episode 5 drops with exciting new twist

TVF’s popular series ‘Arranged Couple’ just dropped its highly anticipated fifth episode, titled “Love Vs Arranged,” and it’s packed with surprises. This latest installment adds a fresh twist to the journey of Rishi and Anu, as the couple faces new challenges with the introduction of a new pair into their lives.

In this episode, Rishi is taken aback when he discovers that Anu never truly embraced the idea of their arranged marriage. This revelation turns their story upside down, pushing them to navigate the complexities of their relationship amidst unforeseen circumstances. The dynamic between Rishi and Anu takes a new turn as they confront these new challenges together.

The series features stellar performances by Srishti Shrivastava and Harman Singha, with strong supporting roles from Neelu Dogra, Sanjay Gurbaxani, Gunjan Hariramani, Praveen Rajj, Shreya Singh, and Ankit Motghare. Each actor brings depth to their character, contributing to the show’s engaging narrative.

‘Arranged Couple’ is an evidence to TVF’s knack for capturing the essence of contemporary relationships with authenticity and humor. Following the success of other TVF hits like ‘Sapne Vs Everyone’, ‘Very Parivarik’, ‘Panchayat S3’, ‘Kota Factory S3’, and ‘Gullak S4’, this new episode continues to showcase their talent for creating relatable and compelling content.