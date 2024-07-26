Over the years, Matthew Macfadyen’s portrayal of Mr. Darcy in Joe Wright’s 2005 film ‘Pride and Prejudice’, alongside Keira Knightley, has become a phenomenon for cinephiles and Jane Austen fans around the world. While many fans of the actor adore his performance in the hit business series ‘Succession’, it was ‘Pride and Prejudice’ that garnered him a massive fan following almost two decades ago. Although the actor’s name has almost become synonymous with fans of the beloved Austen hero, Matthew Macfadyen has expressed qualms about his casting.

In a recent interview on ‘CBS Mornings’, Matthew revealed that he “didn’t really” enjoy playing the part. He said, “I feel bad saying that; there were moments I had a good time, but I wish I’d enjoyed it more. I wish I was less worried about it.”

He then disclosed that much of his apprehension stemmed from feeling he wasn’t the right fit for the role. “I felt a bit miscast, like, ‘I’m not dishy enough,'” he confessed. “But it worked out.” He should be made aware that his anxiety may have contributed to creating the most accurate and beloved rendition of Mr. Darcy. Moreover, he needs to be informed about the numerous social media trends his portrayal has inspired, particularly the iconic hand-flex scene.

However, Matthew Macfadyen now views being recognized as Darcy as a matter of great pride and honor. He commented, “Probably the most flattering thing that happens to me now is when people say, ‘Were you Mr. Darcy?'” humorously adding, “It’s a good 20 years later. So, I think, ‘I can’t be aging that badly.’”

Before Macfadyen took on the role, another actor who captivated fans with his portrayal and has also become synonymous with Mr. Darcy is Colin Firth, who played the Austen hero in the 1995 TV miniseries ‘Pride and Prejudice’. Firth’s role as the Romantic-Era hero became so popular that it was implicitly replicated in the ‘Bridget Jones’ film series, based on Helen Fielding’s 1996 novel ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’—a modern reinterpretation of Austen’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’.

Matthew Macfadyen appeared on CBS Mornings to promote his latest film, ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. In the film, he plays Mr. Paradox, the boss of Reynolds’ antihero.