Lady Gaga’s singing in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ is unlike anything she’s ever done

The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film ‘Joker’ is one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year. Following the recent release of the trailer, fans have been brimming with excitement to find out what new chaos awaits Gotham. Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as the titular Joker and Harley Quinn, Todd Phillips’s film has already created significant buzz with the stars’ electric chemistry, bold use of color, cinematography, and costumes. Now, music sensation Lady Gaga has revealed another element fans should look forward to: her singing in the film.

In a recent interview with ‘Empire’, Lady Gaga, known for her role in ‘A Star Is Born’, said, “People know me by my stage name, Lady Gaga, right? That’s me as that performer, but that is not what this movie is; I’m playing a character,” she elaborated. “So, I worked a lot on the way that I sang to come from Lee (assumed to be a reference to Harley) and not from me as a performer.”

Given that the upcoming film is a musical and the music needs to blend seamlessly with the backdrop, Lady Gaga asked, “How do you take music and have it just be an extension of the dialogue, as opposed to breaking into song for no conceivable reason?” She added, “It was unlike anything I’ve ever done before.” Elaborating on modeling her voice for the role, Gaga revealed there were plenty of bum notes from Lee.

Discussing her singing voice, the ‘Poker Face’ singer mentioned that, as a trained vocalist, even her breathing was different when singing as Lee. She explained that while performing on stage, she uses a controlled breathing technique to stay on pitch and maintain the right rhythm and duration. However, she believes her character, Lee, would not have that level of control. “So, it’s like removing the technicality of the whole thing, removing my perceived art form, and completely immersing myself in who she is.”

Filmmaker Todd Phillips also told ‘Empire’ that Gaga’s rendition of the legendary character is distinct from previous iterations of Harley Quinn. He acknowledged that while some elements may feel familiar, Gaga’s portrayal is shaped by her own interpretation as well as co-writer Scott Silver’s and Phillips’s vision. “She became the way how [Charles] Manson had girls that idolized him. The way that sometimes these [imprisoned murderers] have people that look up to them.” Previously, Gaga had also mentioned that her take on Harley Quinn is very different and ‘authentic’ to the movie.

‘Joker: Folie à Deux; will continue the narrative from the prequel, following failed comedian Arthur Fleck, aka Joker, who is incarcerated in Arkham Asylum and meets Harleen Quinzel, who becomes his ally and love interest. The film will trace their musical quest to plunge Gotham into chaos by channeling their madness and shared delusions.

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are set to take over screens worldwide with Joker sequel starting October 4.