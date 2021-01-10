In what has turned out to be a great start to the New Year for Mahindra University, several MU students have scored high percentiles in CAT 2020, the results for which were declared on January 2, 2021. While the highest score was 99.97 by a 2017 batch student, 3 more students from the 2016 batch have scored 98.25, 97.57 and 96.29 percentiles.

“Our students continue to make us proud: Be it academics research projects, or an exam or even a competition like a hackathon, they never fail to excel. We believe that our focus on holistic learning, accent on core concepts and fundamentals, and unstinted efforts at creating the ‘New Engineer’ are the reason why this has become more of a norm than an exception. We are very happy that our students are doing exceptionally well in anything that they attempt or choose to pursue. They have scored high in their CAT exams this time around and are amongst the top scorers in the results that have been declared earlier this week,” said Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor, Mahindra University.

Interestingly, all these students with the high percentiles are from the Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) stream of Mahindra University’s Ecole Centrale School of Engineering.

“I am happy to have scored 98.25 percentile in my CAT 2020 exam. Mahindra University facilitated my CAT preparation through various test prep courses that were made available on campus for interested students to opt for additional studies. This helped me immensely and I am hopeful that I will gain admission into the IIM of my choice”, says Chilamakuru Praharsha, B.Tech. (EEE), 2016-2020 batch.

Mahindra University is a multi-disciplinary and research-focused university based in Hyderabad that currently offers a Bachelor’s and a PhD program in Engineering through its Ecole Centrale School of Engineering. Mahindra University is likely to begin its intake for the School of Management, School of Law and Indira Mahindra School of Education from 2021-22, while intake for the School of Media and Liberal Arts, and School of Design would follow in 2022 and 2023, respectively.