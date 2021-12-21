Mahindra University announces admissions to the Ph.D. Program in Engineering

Ph.D. admissions for Spring 2022 intake are offered in Civil Engineering, Computer Sciences and Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering disciplines in the engineering domain and in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in the Applied Sciences domain.

Applied Sciences, Humanities, and Social Sciences for the 2022 academic session. The last date for submission of applications for admission to the program is December 24, 2021, for the session that will commence in Feb 2022. The details of the full-time Ph.D. program, qualifications, experience, etc., are available on the website: https://www.mahindraecolecentrale.edu.in/programs/phd

In the Entrepreneurship area, scholars wishing to carry out research on Innovation, start-ups, and tech entrepreneurship, are encouraged to apply. Those who wish to pursue liberal arts at Ph.D. level are welcome to apply to pursue research in English and American Literature, Indian Writings in English, English Language Education, English as Second Language Education, Women’s Writing, Strategic Management, Cultural and Gandhian Studies, Professional Ethics, Philosophy, etc.

“Mahindra University focuses on research as an intrinsic part of its very existence and strives to create an international level of excellence in research. We have an excellent research infrastructure in terms of state-of-the-art laboratories in science and engineering. Government of India funding agencies like DST, SERB, BRNS, DRDO, MeitY, etc. have already sponsored and funded several research projects to our faculty as well as international collaboration projects through DST’s International Division. We offer Ph.D. programs in various contemporary areas of interest in Engineering and Applied Sciences. For those who wish to pursue liberal arts at Ph.D. level, we have a strong Humanities and Social Sciences program, which is backed by high-quality Media and Design Thinking laboratories and Entrepreneurship cell’, says Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor, Mahindra University.

Full-time Ph.D. scholars will get an assistantship of Rs. 25,000 per month plus free boarding and lodging in the MU campus. They will have to mandatorily perform Teaching Assistantship of 8 hours a week. The last date to apply for this program is December 24, 2021.