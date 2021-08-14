Mahindra University launches School of Law

Mahindra University announces the setting up and launch of the Mahindra University School of Law (MU-SoL). After the Ecole Centrale School of Engineering and the School of Management, this is the third school to be set up by Mahindra University. MU-SoL has appointed Dr Sridhar Acharyulu, an acclaimed academician former Central Information Commissioner, as the Dean of the School of Law.

MU-SoL, which will be operational from the academic year 2021-22, will offer two programs in law to begin with, the five-year integrated BBA LL.B (Hons) and BA LL.B. (Hons), with an intake of 60 in each program.

“We are happy to announce the setting up of Mahindra University’s School of Law. This marks yet another important step in our journey to become a multi-disciplinary institution of higher learning. It is a pleasure to have Dr Sridhar Acharyulu on board as its founder Dean and together with the MU School of Law faculty, we will make a real difference in Legal education in years to come,” said Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor, Mahindra University.

Before taking over as Dean of Mahindra University’s School of Law, Dr Sridhar Acharyulu was Professor at NALSAR, Hyderabad and prior to that he was Registrar at NALSAR University. He is a well-known writer and has written and published 48 books on Law and Journalism in both Telugu and English, 100 plus research articles and thousands of newspaper articles. He was the Central Information Commissioner from 2013 to 2018 and delivered several landmark orders on transparency under Right to Information Act. He leads a team of distinguished and experienced faculty at MU-SoL.

At MU-SoL, the curriculum is designed in such a way that the focus will remain on quality academic inputs, research orientation and multi-disciplinary integration. The focus will be on empowering the students with the requisite skills and legal prowess to help them excel in the legal world. MU-SoL aspires to send its graduated students to various corporate houses, judiciary and leading law firms at the end of successful completion of their 5 years integrated course.