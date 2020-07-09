The Delhi High Court on Thursday has granted more time to the Delhi University to draw a plan for conducting examinations for the final year students.

The decision by a division bench of the High Court presided by Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad came after senior advocate Sachin Dutta appearing for the varsity informed the court that a new plan has to be formulated in accordance with the latest UGC guidelines.

“Chart out a course and be clear on where you want to go,” said the court.

Court asked the varsity to file an affidavit regarding the same by July 13 i.e. Monday and the matter has been posted for further hearing on July 14.

Yesterday, a single-judge bench of the High Court was informed by the Delhi University that it has postponed the online Open Book Examination (OBE) till August 15.

The exams were slated to commence from July 10.

Following which a single-judge bench of the High Court presided by Justice Pratibha M. Singh transferred the said batch of petitions after observing that the issue concerning the postponement of exams is already pending before a division bench of the court.