How could someone predict verdict in school job case: CM

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today termed the order by the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court led by Justice Debangsu Basak “illegal”. She said she will challenge the HC order and move the Supreme Court. Addressing a public meeting at Chakulia in favour of Trinamul Congress candidate Kishan Kalyani, who is contesting Lok Sabha Polls from Raiganj, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said: “I am not commenting on the Justices. But I can speak about judgement. I have the right to say.

I am challenging the ‘total order’. Since around 26,000 candidates’ services have been cancelled by the court, at least 1.5 to 2 lakh family members will be affected. Even they have been asked to return the salary they received in eight years, within four weeks. Is it possible? Is it possible for those of you, who are pronouncing such an order to refund the salary you have drawn throughout your service life?” “Government provides you with all facilities, including your car and security. People respect you.

We also respect you. But mind it, unemployment problems are on the rise in India. When we are providing jobs, you are cancelling… This order is illegal. Challenging the order, not the Judges, we are going to the Supreme Court,” Ms Banerjee said, adding, “Don’t worry. When teachers and students get into trouble, I will be with you.” Without naming Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, she termed him a betrayer, Mamata Banerjee said: “He pointed out about a bomb explosion. How did you get the information about the judgement of the court? The verdict was pronounced on Monday and some predicted it on Saturday. How could this happen unless the one who made this projection himself drafted the order?” CM also said that her govt will move the Supreme Court of India against the Division Bench’s order.

