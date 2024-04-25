HC sets up VBU experts panel to vet questions of 2017 TET exam

After the high court’s Division Bench “null and void” order on 2016 SSC panel, the same court today set up a committee of experts from Visva-Bharati University to vet alleged wrongs in question papers for the 2017 TET exam.

A section of the examinees alleged that 21 wrong questions were set for the examinees of 2017 TET at the Single Bench of justice Rajasekhar Mantha today.

The court, in a ruling, set up a special committee of experts from the Visva-Bharati University to examine the alleged wrong questions and submit a report to the court after necessary action.

In 2017, teacher’s eligibility test was taken after the TMC government came to power and there were allegations of at least 21 wrong questions on Bengali and environmental studies had allegedly been set by the primary board. A case was filed at the then court of justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay for a review of the question papers in 2022.