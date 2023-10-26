Haridwar: Students showcase their creativity at Patanjali University skill competition

Patanjali University Thursday organized a skill development competition for undergraduate and postgraduate students. The competition included ‘Mehandi’ art, clay pot decoration, rangoli making, card making, and upcycling. A total of 106 students participated in the in the competition and demonstrated their creative skills.

In the competition, Nandini, Sohini and Ishika, Roshni and Ishika, Shivangi, Rishika and Manasi won the first prize in the competitions related to ‘Mehandi’ art, decoration of clay pots, rangoli making, card making and construction of useful objects from useless household objects, respectively.

Participants who secured first, second and third positions were awarded certificates and mementos.

The chief guest of the skill competition, Vedic scholar Prof. Mahavir Agarwal ji, explained the importance of skills in life to the participants and the students present through various references.

He said that when efficiency is incorporated into karma, it becomes karma yoga. Swami Paramatmadev, the chief central in-charge of Bharat Swabhiman (Trust), also expressed his views on this occasion and motivated the students to participate in such competitions and all extracurricular activities at regular levels.

Dr. Abhishek, Dr. Anju, Dr. Monica, Dr. Bhagirathi and Dr. Arti played the role of judges in various competitions.

The program was attended by dignitaries including the university’s registrar, heads of various faculties, chief central in-charge of Bharat Swabhiman Trust, Bhai Rakesh. The program was skillfully coordinated and successfully conducted by Dr. Nivedita and Dr. Lalit Chaudhary.