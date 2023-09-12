CBSE begins private candidate applications, details inside

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to initiate the application procedure for private candidates in Class 10 and 12, commencing on September 12. To commence the CBSE applications process, students must visit the official CBSE website located at cbse.gov.in.

Applying for the exam is a straightforward process on the official website. Students must fill out the application form, but it’s important to note that merely submitting the form and paying the required fees does not automatically grant them the right to sit for the exam.

Eligibility criteria set by the board must also be met. To pay the fees online, candidates can use net banking, a debit card, or a credit card (whether domestic or foreign).

Advertisement

Offline payment methods such as cheques, Postal Orders, Money Orders, and others are not accepted. Additionally, the choice of exam location will be determined based on the candidate’s selected city during the application process.

Several criteria have been outlined for eligible candidates, including:

1. Candidates from the 2022–23 session declared as “essential repeat” in the 2023–23 exam.

2. Students from the 2022–23 academic year assigned to a compartment during the board’s main test in 2023.

3. Candidates who received a compartment during the first-chance compartment exam.

4. Candidates declared as failed or “essential repeat” in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

5. Applicants from the classes of 2022 and 2023 who wish to reappear in an attempt to improve their performance in one or more subjects.

6. Qualified candidates from 2022 and 2023 who want to take an additional subject.

7. Female aspirants residing in Delhi.

8. Candidates with special needs residing in Delhi who have reached the age limit for Class 10 or 12.

These criteria ensure that a diverse range of students have the opportunity to apply for the Class 10 and 12 exams as private candidates. Interested individuals should stay tuned to the CBSE website for further details and instructions on the CBSE applications process.