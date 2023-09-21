Assam University Admission 2023: Check last date of admission, updation in application through non-CUET mode

Assam University Admission 2023: The final date of application for the last round of admissions in colleges and universities in Assam for under graduate programs through non-CUET mode ended on Thursday, September 21.

The cancellation of admission of students who have communicated to their universities and colleges about their admission in another institution has also ended. The education department had extended the date of admission and cancellation of admission till September 21, 2023.

Offline admissions will be valid for another day as the last date for spot admissions is September 22. However, this will be subject to vacancy of seats in that particular college or university. Students will also be able to update their fee waiver details on the online portal till Friday.

Advertisement

Final modification, correction and updation of discrepancies in their admission forms can be done till Saturday.

Earlier, Pomi Baruah, Director of Assam Higher Education, shared a notification regarding the extension of date of application, cancellation, updation, admission to colleges and universities in Assam offering UG Programs through Non-CUET mode on her X account.

https://t.co/SlkbwAvMqL For Kind attention of those interested!

This is regarding extension of date of application/ cancellation/ updation/ admission to colleges/ Universities in Assam offering UG Programs through Non-CUET mode. @ranojpeguassam @higherednassam pic.twitter.com/9ESA8YFQRw — Pomi Baruah (@PomiBaruah) September 19, 2023

The notification signed by Baruah read: “This is to notify that the dates of application and admission in Assam Higher Education Admission portal are being extended for final rounds of admissions…”