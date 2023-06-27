Another student in Kota commits suicide

Another Kota coaching student committed suicide by hanging on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Mehul Vaishnav (18). He was a resident of Salumbar, Udaipur and had come to Kota two months back for NEET exam coaching. He was staying at a hostel in Vaishnav Samaj area of Kota.

Vigyan Nagar Police Station CI Devesh Bhardwaj said that the student committed suicide and his family has been informed.

The reason for the suicide is not yet known.

A community member said that Mehul Vaishnav was living at Bairagi hostel in Vaishnav Samaj area for the last two months. On Tuesday morning, his friends saw his body hanging in the room from a fan. His room partner was not in the room.

No suicide note has been found, he said.

Students said that he was last seen at around 10 p.m. on Monday evening in the hostel.

They said that he did not come out of the room after 10 p.m. When he did not come out till 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the students informed the warden. They broke the room door and found him hanging from the fan. The body was later shifted to the mortuary of MBS Hospital.

On June 24, Muskaan (17), a resident of Muzaffarpur, Bihar died after she fell ill in a suspicious manner. She was taken to a private hospital in an unconscious state where she was declared dead.

On June 16, Roshan (21), a resident of Samastipur in Bihar, committed suicide. He had given the NEET exam in which he had failed.

On June 12, Bhargav Keshav (17), a resident of Maharashtra, hanged himself. He was preparing for engineering (JEE).

On June 7, Paritosh Kohiri (18), a resident of Kurolia in West Bengal, also died in a suspicious manner. He was preparing for NEET.

On May 24, Aryan (16), a resident of Nalda Bihar committed suicide by hanging himself. He was a student of 12th standard and preparing for NEET.

On May 12, Navlesh (17), resident of Bihar’s Patna, committed suicide by hanging himself in the hostel. Navlesh was preparing for NEET along with 12th standard studies. The police had received a suicide note in which he had written, ‘Sorry father, you tried a lot for my studies, but I could not do it.’