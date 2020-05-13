The CISF faced its highest spurt so far in novel coronavirus infection as 41 personnel tested positive within 24 hours, taking the total to 109 infected troopers in the paramilitary force till Wednesday, officials said.

The information followed separate reports received by the force declaring these 41 CISF personnel infected with the deadly disease which on Monday claimed the life of a 55-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) during treatment in Kolkata, raising serious concern as it was the first death reported in the force.

Of these 41 CISF personnel, four were deputed in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and 37 at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSEL) in Kolkata. Of the 109 CISF personnel infected with the virus, 39 are in Kolkata, 32 in Mumbai, 31 in Delhi, five in Ahmedabad, and two in Greater Noida.

Out of 39 infected CISF personnel in Kolkata, 38 were deputed at GRSEL and one at Kolkata Trust Port. Out of 32 infected CISF personnel in Mumbai, 28 were deputed at the Mumbai airport, two at the Mumbai port, and one each at the government mint — one of the four mints in the country for the production of coins — as well as Hindustan Petroleum/Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Among those infected in Delhi, 28 were deputed at the DMRC and three at the Delhi airport. Five infected CISF personnel were deputed at Ahmedabad airport, and two in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh — one was deployed at the force’s 11 Reserve Battalion and the other at its Special Security Group (SSF) Control Room in Noida.

The over 1.62 lakh strong CISF paramilitary force is mandated to provide security to major critical infrastructure in diverse areas. It provides security to nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants, sensitive government buildings and heritage monuments.

Among the important responsibilities entrusted to the CISF are the DMRC, VIP security, disaster management and establishment of a Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the UN at Haiti. The increasing number of Covid cases among the CISF, as well as other paramilitary forces is also a major concern. Nearly 800 CAPF or paramilitary personnel have been so far infected with the deadly virus.