Former President Pranab Mukherjee who was admitted after testing positive for coronavirus died on Monday.

Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee in a tweet informed about the loss.

“With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi, where he is admitted since August 10 said there has been a “decline” in the medical condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee since Sunday and is “in septic shock” due to lung infection.

Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support and is being managed by a team of specialists, the hospital had said.

On Sunday, the doctors attending to the 84-year-old had told that Pranab Mukherjee continued to be in deep coma.

Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital on August 10, underwent life-saving brain surgery on the same day.

After admitting to the hospital, it was found that he had a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery, but remained critical subsequently and on a ventilator.

He has not shown any improvement and his health status has remained unchanged since then.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind expressed grief over the sad demise of Pranab Mukherjee over twitter:

भारत के प्रथम नागरिक के रूप में, उन्होंने लोगों के साथ जुड़ने और राष्ट्रपति भवन से लोगों की निकटता बढ़ाने के सजग प्रयास किए। उन्होंने राष्ट्रपति भवन के द्वार जनता के लिए खोल दिए। राष्ट्रपति के लिए 'महामहिम' शब्द का प्रचलन समाप्त करने का उनका निर्णय ऐतिहासिक है। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति, श्री प्रणब मुखर्जी के स्वर्गवास के बारे में सुनकर हृदय को आघात पहुंचा। उनका देहावसान एक युग की समाप्ति है। श्री प्रणब मुखर्जी के परिवार, मित्र-जनों और सभी देशवासियों के प्रति मैं गहन शोक-संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu said:

Shri Pranab Mukherjee brought dignity and decorum to every post held by him during his long & distinguished public service. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti! — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 31, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said:

Pranabda epitomised simplicity, honesty and strength of character. He served our country with diligence and dedication. His contribution to public life was invaluable. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family. Om Shanti! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 31, 2020

Union Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Nitin Gadkari also expressed grief:

Really saddened to know about the demise of Bharat Ratna Former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He was a very experienced leader who was respected across the political spectrum. My deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. — Syed Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) August 31, 2020

दलगत राजनीति से उपर उठकर उन्होंने हमेशा देश को प्राथमिकता दी। इस दुख की घड़ी में, मैं उनके परिवार के सदस्यों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। ईश्वर उनकी दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे। ॐ शांति — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 31, 2020

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said:

Deeply saddened to know about the demise of former President #PranabMukherjee. #PranabDa was a prolific reader, powerful orator, scholar & had an unparalleled experience in governance. He will always be remembered for his exceptional ability to forge consensus on national issues. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 31, 2020

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan said:

श्रद्धेय प्रणब दा ने केंद्रीय वित्तमंत्री रहते हुए मध्यप्रदेश के विकास में योगदान देने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी। वे अन्य दलों के नेताओं से भी आत्मीय संबंध रखते थे। उनका जाना हम सभी के लिए और देश के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। भारत उनके देशप्रेम और जनसेवा को सदैव याद रखेगा। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 31, 2020

भारत के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति मा. श्री प्रणब मुखर्जी के निधन के समाचार को सुनकर अत्यंत दु:ख हुआ। आज मां भारती ने अपने एक गुणी और राष्ट्र के लिए समर्पित पुत्र को खो दिया। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति और परिजनों को यह गहन दु:ख सहन करने की शक्ति देने की प्रार्थना करता हूं।

ॐ शांति! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 31, 2020

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said: