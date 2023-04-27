India records 9,355 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

India recorded 9,355 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours and the active caseload now stands at 57,410, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

9,629 new cases of the infection were reported on Wednesday, April 26. The national capital on Wednesday registered 1,040 fresh cases and seven deaths due to Covid-19.

The country’s active caseload stands at 0.13 per cent, which was 0.14 per cent on Wednesday.

According to the Health Ministry, 4,358 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours while the recovery rate currently stands at 98.69 per cent.

“220.66 cr Total Vaccine doses (95.21 cr Second Dose and 22.87 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. 4,358 doses administered in the last 24 hours and recovery rate is currently at 98.69 per cent,” said the Health Ministry.

Presently the total recovery stands at 12,932 in the last 24 hours increasing the total recoveries to 4,43,35,977. On Tuesday the recoveries were 9, 2123 increasing it to 4,43,11,078.

“The daily positivity rate stands at 4.08 per cent, weekly Positivity Rate is 5.36 per cent.

92.60 cr total tests were conducted so far and 2,29,175 tests conducted in the last 24 hours,” stated the Ministry.

According to the bulletin, the number of active cases in the national capital on Thursday stood at 4,708, and of these, 305 patients are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Amid the rising Covid cases, medical experts warned earlier that the new XBB1.16 variant is capable of defeating the immune systems.

Amidst a gradual spike in Covid-19 cases in several states, mock drills were undertaken on April 10 and 11 in a total of 33,685 health facilities, including 28,050 government facilities and 5,635 private health facilities.