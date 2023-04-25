COVID-19 active cases surpass 3000 mark

The State clocked 382 fresh active Covid-19 cases at a high 7.1 percent test positivity rate(TPR) in the last 24 hours, said officials on Monday.

Of the 5,352 samples tested and the fresh cases were detected during the last 24hours. With this, the cumulative caseload of active cases climbed to 3,032. Besides the new infectees, 276 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. The State has reported three Covid 19 deaths in 2023. The ratio of hospitalization cases remain slow at 1.3 percent of total infected persons.

Five districts of Odisha-Cuttack, Sundargarh, Nabarangpur, Balangir, and Mayurbhanj have reported the maximum number of cases and accounted for more than 70 percent of the daily Covid-19 case load.

The weekly TPR spiked to above 45 percent in Sambalpur which has the highest TPR of 48 percent, followed by25 percent in Subarnapur, 21percent in Sundargarh, 14.1 percent in Kalahandi and13.94 percent in Nuapada.