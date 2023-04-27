State logs 542 fresh Covid cases, one fatality

The State on Wednesday recorded as many as 542 fresh Covid-19 infections, which is the highest daily caseload in over eight months.

Earlier on Sunday, the single-day Covid-19 tally breached the 500-mark for the first time in the current wave.

The State also reported afresh fatality due to Covid infection in the last 24 hours while 357 patients recuperated from the infection.

The new cases were detected from 7,571 samples tested in the last 24 hours. With this, the test positivity rate has jumped to 7.1 percent.

Similarly, the active cases have soared to 3,270.

The State has been consistently logging above 300cases on a daily basis in the past one week.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Public Health has directed all the health authorities and medical colleges, and hospitals in the State to use masks to avoid the spread of the virus.