State logs 51% daily spike in Covid-19, TPR crosses 5% mark

On Saturday, Odisha had reported 204 cases of Covid19 infections- 51% daily spike of infection.

Statesman News Service | BHUBANESWAR | April 17, 2023 1:02 pm

Representational image

Odisha reported 308 fresh cases of Covid-19 infections from different parts of the state in the last 24 hours.

Besides the rising infection graph, the State recorded another Covid fatality, taking the death toll in the current phase of infection outbreak since 5 April to three.

While 5931 samples were tested in different districts of the state, the test positivity rate climbed to 5.19%.

With the latest daily surge, the total number of active cases in the state now stand sat 1,505.

