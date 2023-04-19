Corona cases on rise in Rajasthan; 24 deaths reported in April

The Corona-19 has picked up again at a faster speed as one patient succumbed to the virus and 589 positive cases were tested today in Rajasthan.

As per a medical report, a total of 24 patients died of corona, and 4461 patients were tested positive since April one. The active cases have increased from 197 to 3201 in the stipulated month.

On January 2 for the first time, Rajasthan was Covid-19 free as no corona positive patient was detected in all 33 districts.

Of today’s positive cases, Jaipur reported 190, Udaipur 53, Bharatpur 51, Jodhpur 36, Alwar 33, Ajmer 26, Chittorgarh 25, Bikaner 23, Banswara 21, and one to 20 in remaining districts.

Since March 2020, Rajasthan has reported 1,320, 565 positive cases as of today and a sum of 9686 deaths.

Despite a sudden surge of covid cases, a few people visiting the hospitals and railway stations are seen wearing face masks. Otherwise at all public places no one appears to be scared of its revival with the fast pace.