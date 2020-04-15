As thousands of migrant workers are left stranded across the country, without food, work or money due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to arrest the spread of COVID-19, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said though the coronavirus was brought into the country by those travelling by air, the sufferers were those travelling by foot.

RJD leader and former deputy CM of Bihar took to Twitter and said (in Hindi), “Those who travel by air brought this disease but those who travel on foot are suffering. Passport holders brought the virus to the country, but those holding BPL (below poverty line) cards are suffering.”

यह बीमारी लेकर आए हवाई जहाज़ वाले और भुगते पैदल चलने वाले, कोरोना लेकर आए पासपोर्ट वाले और क़ीमत अदा करे BPL राशनकार्ड वाले। अमीरों की शानो-शौक़त और बीमारी का हर्ज़ाना बेचारे करोड़ों ग़रीब लोग भुगत रहे है। ग़रीबों की मदद के लिए क्यों नहीं वो अब आगे आ रहे है? pic.twitter.com/q04iz1ZTrz — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 14, 2020

“Crores of poor people are suffering due to the disease and the high-life of the rich. Why are the rich now not coming forward to help?” the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, who is also Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, tweeted.

The RJD leader also flayed the financial and other help extended by the central and state governments to the poor and needy during the lockdown.

“The governments think that by giving Rs 500 and a fistful of rice and pulses, the poor can be satisfied. I appeal to these governments to ensure ration for the poor for months or else they would die of hunger even if they survive coronavirus,” Tejashwi said in another tweet.

सरकारें सोचतीं है कि वो ग़रीबों के खाते में महज़ 500₹ डालकर और उन्हें मुट्ठीभर दाल-चावल का लालच देकर बहला लेंगी। मैं सरकारों से प्रार्थना कर रहा हूँ कि कोरोना से कोई मरे ना मरे लेकिन करोड़ों ग़रीब लोगों को घर भेज, महीनों के राशन का इंतज़ाम करे अन्यथा वो भूख से ज़रूर मर जाएँगे। pic.twitter.com/ma1XzNLz7Q — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 14, 2020

Earlier, he also appealed to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to arrange for the safe return of migrants from the state. He tweeted, “I request NitishKumar

Ji to setup a team to arrange safe return of every Bihari stuck across the country. The govt can’t disown them in this crisis. My heart pains when i see those workers, walking home with children on their hips,belongings bundled on their head. Plz help them!”

I request @NitishKumar Ji to setup a team to arrange safe return of every Bihari stuck across the country. The govt can’t disown them in this crisis. My heart pains when i see those workers, walking home with children on their hips,belongings bundled on their head. Plz help them! — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 14, 2020

In another late night tweet, he wrote, “The poor migrant laborers deserve the same dignity as rich & affluent. If you can airlift one class, Can’t you arrange rail/bus transport for these poor workers? It’s government’s moral responsibility to ensure they could get home safely & with dignity. No preferential treatment!”