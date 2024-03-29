U’khand voters want BJP include population control in 2024 Sankalp Patra

Uttarakhand voters want the BJP to incorporate population control in its upcoming Lok Sabha poll 2024 manifesto for which party has invited public suggestions from across the country.

They have also urged Union and state governments to redevelop Gangotri and Yamunotri towns to increase their carrying capacities.

Contrary to the expectations of the BJP leaders more than 70,000 public suggestions were received by the party from Uttarakhand for its 2024 poll manifesto titled ‘Sankalp Patra’.

Advertisement

According to the BJP leaders engaged in the collection of public suggestions for ‘Sankalp Patra’, a substantial number of the letters received were in the form of demand for strict population control law in the country. Suggestions claimed that population control law will prove crucial for realising the dream of developed India by 2047.

Apart from population control norm, large of the suggestions also focussed on redevelopment plans for state’s renowned Yamunotri and Gangotri for better facilitation of tourists and enhancing carrying capacities of the two towns.

Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath suburbs known as chardham pilgrimage centers in Uttarakhand are a major source of the state’s rural economy.

“Contrary to our belief there was an overwhelming response from the people to contribute to the party’s Sankalp Patra. We received more than 70,000 suggestions from different sections of the society. Nearly 60 percent of the suggestions pertained to the state while 40 percent focused on the national issues.

Suggestions concerning the state were referred to the Uttarakhand government while those related to the centre have been sent to the party’s national leadership for incorporating them in 2024 Sankalp Patra” informed former CM, Haridwar candidate of the BJP and party’s state coordinator of the Sankalp Patra compilation committee Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Rawat said that these suggestions have come within a short span of nearly 20 days as an invitation for public suggestion was started by the party early this month.