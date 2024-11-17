Two fire incidents reported in Delhi, none injured

The national capital reported two fire incidents on Sunday; the first in a shoe factory in the Ghevra area of North West Delhi, and another in a food van outside the Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station in North Delhi.

Fire officials confirmed that no injuries were reported in both incidents.

In the first incident, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about a fire at a shoe factory in Ghevra, which spread over an area of approximately 5,000 square yards.

A total of 30 fire tenders were rushed to the site, and the flames were brought under control.

The cooling down process is underway, and the exact cause of the fire can only be ascertained after an inquiry, the DFS added.

In the second incident, a food van parked near Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station on the Yellow line caught fire around 11 am.

Police officials stated that the fire in the van likely originated from electrical equipment used for cooking; however, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the fire has been completely doused, and no injuries were reported, he added.