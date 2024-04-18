SP, BSP, Congress adopted ‘Riot Policy’, ours ‘Development Policy’: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, accused the SP, BSP, and Congress of following a ‘Danga (riot) Policy, and said the policy of the NDA Government was that of development, in sharp contrast to the Opposition’s policy.

Speaking at a public gathering in Secunderabad, Bulandshahr, the chief minister said, “The BJP stands for faith, security, and prosperity. Under the governance of the SP, BSP, and Congress, the state frequently saw curfews lasting for months. However, now there are no curfews in the state. These parties were known for stirring unrest through riots. They adopted a ‘riot policy’, while we prioritize ‘development policy’.”

The chief minister urged the public to vote for Dr. Mahesh Sharma, MP and the BJP candidate for Gautam Buddha Nagar. Many leaders of the Samajwadi Party also joined the BJP on the occasion.

Highlighting the transformation in India, Yogi Adityanath said, “We are now in a ‘New India.’ Those who remember the 2014 elections can attest to the conditions of the country back then. They should inform the new generation and first-time voters about the prevailing discontent and mistrust during that period.”

He further remarked, “Terrorism, Naxalism, and separatism were on the rise across the nation. Corruption was rampant in all sectors. The youth were disheartened, and farmers were driven to suicide.”

The chief minister highlighted the significant changes India has witnessed in the past decade, pointing out that various challenging issues such as tackling Naxalism and terrorism have been successfully addressed and resolved.

He attributed these problems to the Congress governance, stating that the entire country, including Jammu, was once plagued by terrorism. “Daily explosions claimed innocent lives, leaving families shattered. Yet, the Congress remained a passive spectator, shying away from uttering a word against terrorism”, he remarked. He contrasted the situation with today’s when the present government has revoked Article 370.

CM Yogi Adityanath pointed to the development of Asia’s largest airport in Jewar as a testament to progress. He mentioned that Secunderabad and Jewar will reap substantial benefits from this project.

He also emphasised the strengthening of the national and state economies. Plans are underway for a rapid rail system and the expansion of the metro network. Additionally, with the Dadri junction being a part of the dedicated freight corridor, the country’s largest logistics center is set to be established there. This development is expected to generate hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Outlining the government’s development initiatives, he stated, “In Uttar Pradesh, if someone falls ill and he does not have an Ayushman card, MPs, MLAs, and the affected individual can write a letter, and the funds will be directly deposited into their account. The government ensures that families are not financially burdened by medical expenses.”

The CM said that by solving the problems of builder-buyers in Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Authority, the cases pending for years are being closed and the buyers are being given rights.

He emphasised that previously, some individuals prioritized family interests over national welfare. He framed this election as a choice between the ‘swarth ka parivar’ (vested interests) vs ‘Modi ka parivar’ (Modi family) representing India’s 140 crore people. He criticized the SP, BSP, and Congress for their narrow focus on family interests. He also noted the improved environment for secure investment.

“After 500 years, Ram Lalla celebrated his ‘janmotsav’ at his birthplace. Many witnessed the unique tilak ceremony of Suryavanshi Ram, where the rays of Lord Surya adorned him,” he remarked.

CM Yogi attributed India’s prosperity to Narendra Modi’s leadership and urged voters to re-elect him as prime minister and Dr. Mahesh Sharma as MP for a third term. He commended their commitment to not obstructing any development projects, emphasizing that they consistently prioritize unhindered progress. He praised them for fulfilling their roles as dedicated and responsible representatives.

He further said, “Noida is poised to become one of the most developed regions in the country. Gautam Buddha Nagar is setting the benchmark for a developed India, distinguishing itself from other districts. The presence of both an MP and MLA, along with the double-engine government, is benefiting Noida immensely.”

CM Yogi emphasised that while many might resort to caste and regional politics during the elections, voters should prioritise nationalistic and developmental agendas. He urged voters to choose a government that embodies these principles, emphasising that only the BJP can provide such leadership. He encouraged people to vote regardless of the weather conditions and suggested aiming for 50 per cent voter turnout in the first three hours to ensure maximum participation.