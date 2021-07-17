A week before the start of Tokyo Olympics 2020, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Karnam Malleshwari, Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Sports University, interacted with athletes from Delhi representing India in the Olympics during a virtual session on Thursday.

Sisodia and Malleshwari took stock of the players’ preparations and conveyed to them best wishes for the mega sports event.

Four players from Delhi – Manika Batra, Deepak Kumar, Amoj Jacob and Sarthak Bhambri are representing India respectively in Table Tennis, Shooting, and Track and Field events at the Olympics. Out of these, 3 players have been part of the Mission Excellence initiated by the Delhi government.

Wishing all the players good luck, Sisodia said, “We are certain that all our athletes will perform their best in the games. Play without any stress, and focus on the field. The prayers of all the people of Delhi and the country are with our athletes.”

Under the Mission Excellence scheme, the Delhi Government provides financial assistance of up to Rs 16 lakh for the training of all those players who perform well in sports.

The objective of the scheme is to assist players during their training and encourage them to win medals, Sisodia said.

Malleshwari, who herself is a former Olympian, also wished the players and suggested they remember their training.