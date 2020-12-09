A controversy has surrounded the death of BJP activist, Ulen Roy, who died allegedly in ‘police firing’ during the BJP’s ‘Uttarkana march’ in Siliguri yesterday.

As the police conducted a post-mortem at midnight yesterday and issued a media briefing, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Jalpaiguri today considered a petition filed by Santibala Roy and allowed another post-mortem of the deceased. The Court has also asked for a state compliance report by 11 December.

Roy, 50, was injured as BJP activists clashed with the police, during the march organised by the BJP in protest against the “misrule” of the state government. He later died in a private hospital at Fulbari.

Though BJP leaders claimed that Roy was killed in police firing, Trinamul Congress leader Subrata Mukherjee, who is also the panchayat and rural development minister, said today: “Any death is unfortunate, but BJP was carrying more than one shotgun. Objective was to provoke the police so that they open fire on them.”

Mr Mukherjee further said: “The deceased was also carrying a shotgun. Unfortunately he died in their firing.”

As the state government has handed over the case to the CID, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista demanded a CBI inquiry.

BJP’s national vice-president Mukul Roy claimed that the BJP did not carry fire arms. “How many times has Subrata Mukherjee demanded a CBI inquiry (in the past). Now, why does he fear a CBI probe?” Mr Roy said today.

However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, addressing a public rally in Raniganj today, said: “They lie and kill people. They themselves kill people, organising rallies in the interest of their political propaganda and publicity like storm. They spread slander like storm. But we do not. We bring in development like storm.”

On the other hand, West Bengal Police, in its Twitter handle, said: “There was a malafide intention to create violence by the use of fire arms. CID West Bengal has been asked to investigate. Truth will come out and strong action will be taken who planned and executed the heinous crime.”

“As per post-mortem report, death was due to the effects of shotgun. It is obvious that during yesterday’s protest in Siliguri, armed persons were brought and they fired from fire arms,” it added.

“The deceased received pellet injuries from a shotgun fired from close range by a person standing near the deceased in the protest program. This is unprecedented. Bringing armed persons in protest program and inciting them to fire is unheard off,” the Police added.

Notably, BJP leader Sayantan Basu alleged that the police conducted the postmortem last midnight to suppress the truth. “Despite objections, the PM was conducted around 1 am early today. “Not only Ulen, but several other party supporters received pellet injuries on their chests,” he said.

Notably, immediately after the incident, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista drew the attention of authorities concerned and demanded an “inquest” into the matter.

However, state panchayat and rural development minister Mukherjee said: “I was taken aback about police patience in Siliguri yesterday. BJP’s total attitude was to provoke police to open fire. I thank the police for the restraint when BJP leaders were desperately trying to do politics on dead people. BJP has become mad to come to power in Bengal. Now they are trying make it a new issue politically.”

A senior BJP leader, Samik Bhattacharya, also said Subrata Mukherjee speaks in such a way, “but the question is after a month, what he will say.”

Notably, BJP leaders, including Darjeeling MP Raju Bista and Jalpaiguri MP Jayanta Roy, visited the house of Ulen Roy and expressed their condolences to the bereaved family members.

“Today, we have won the first victory in our quest for justice for the family members of our dear brother Ulen Roy,” Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, who is also the national spokesperson for the BJP, said.

“The CJM, Jalpaiguri District Court, has considered and allowed our petition for conducting fresh post-mortem of Ulen Roy in the presence of three doctors with full video recording, as requested by us,” Mr Bista said, adding, “The Court has further ordered the West Bengal Police to submit a compliance report by the 11 of December, 2020.”

“All those involved in killing of innocent citizens need to be aware that we will not tolerate such cold-blooded murders to go unpunished. Our constitution has no place for such blatant disregard for human lives,” he said.

Jalpaiguri MP, Mr Roy, who is a doctor by profession, pointed out to several anomalies behind the postmortem conducted by the police at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital last midnight, following alleged directions from the state government.