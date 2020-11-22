BJP President J P Nadda along with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday inspected and reviewed the ongoing construction work of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Kothipura in Bilaspur district.

Nadda also held a meeting with the Director, PGIMER Chandigarh, and other senior officers and the representatives of the construction company, saying there should be no compromise with the construction quality.

“This institute would provide specialised health services to people of the state,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction over the fact that despite Covid-19 crisis, the construction work of the AIIMS was going on smoothly and the work is likely to be completed by December 2021.

He stressed that efforts should be made to start the MBBS classes in the month of December this year and said it was a matter of pride that 18 doctors from Himachal Pradesh had been selected for this health institute.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state government was committed to resolve all the issues relating to AIIMS and would extend all assistance for fulfilling the requirements of water supply and power etc at the earliest.

“The state government will also examine the demand of electricity waiver for this institution and Rs 73 crore for power supply, Rs 65 crore for water supply arrangements had been released for AIIMS Bilaspur,” he added.

Thakur thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda for approving AIIMS to Himachal and making adequate budgetary provision for its construction.

He said the institute would prove to be a milestone in strengthening the health services within the state.

Nadda and the Chief Minister also inspected various blocks of the upcoming AIIMS and gave necessary directions regarding the construction work.

Director, PGIMER, Chandigarh Dr Jagat Ram said there would be 100 seats of MBBS in this institute and classes would be started in December this year. Thereafter efforts would be made to start OPD in January, 2021, he said.

He further stated that AIIMS Bilaspur will have facilities of 750 beds, 183 faculty members and 600 nurses and a temporary electricity sub-station had been established in the institute.

State Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, Industries Minister Bikram Singh, Health Minister Dr Rajeev Saizal, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rajinder Garg and senior officers were present on this occasion.