Nadda calls Nath, Gehlot, Baghel money collectors

BJP President J P Nadda alleged on Friday that former Congress CM of MP Kamal Nath, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel are merely (money) collectors of their respective state and send that money to the Congress high command in New Delhi.

Mr Nadda made these accusations while addressing an election rally at Teonthar constituency in Rewa district of poll bound Madhya Pradesh.

He said that Nath, Baghel and Gehlot are neither leaders nor CMs, but collectors. Nadda elaborated that the three are not collectors of any district but collect money from their respective states and send it to the Congress Durbar in Delhi.

Mr Nadda accused the previous Congress governments at the Centre and in MP of indulging in many scams.

The BJP chief asserted that the victory of BJP in the 17 November assembly polls in MP would ensure development and safety of the people.

He told the gathering that you voted for the lotus (BJP symbol) in the previous Lok Sabha polls and that has helped the nation in developing further.

He urged the people to vote for the party that is not linked to any scams.

Mr Nadda called upon the people to ensure the BJP win in MP and then make Narendra Modi the country’s PM again in the following general elections.