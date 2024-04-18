Nadda hails Modi’s northeast integration efforts

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dedicated efforts which led to the integration of the northeast region with mainland India.

Speaking at an election rally here, he highlighted Modi’s record-breaking 70 visits to the region over the past decade, resulting in unprecedented development.

Nadda took a dig at the Congress, recalling Kokrajhar’s history of insurgency, which he attributed to the Congress’s role in fostering divisions among communities.

Advertisement

He praised the Bodo peace accord for bringing peace to a region previously plagued by conflict.

Enumerating the prime minister’s eight pillars of development ‘Ashtalakshmi’ for the Northeast, the BJP chief outlined the various development projects undertaken by the NDA government in the region, including Assam.

He emphasized that the people of the Northeast now feel a stronger connection to Delhi due to these initiatives.

In a sharp rebuke to opposition parties, Nadda highlighted the incarceration or bail status of leaders from parties such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Congress.

He questioned the audience whether they would support parties with leaders facing legal challenges, urging them to consider their votes carefully.