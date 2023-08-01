AIIMS to go green with solar rooftop installation

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is all set to go green with the installation of solar rooftop.

This was disclosed by AIIMS, Delhi director Dr M Srinivas on Tuesday.

The AIIMS has collaborated with Jakson Group, one of the leading Energy & Infrastructure companies, headquartered at Noida, for the project.

This 9 KW project, on the rooftop of AIIMS Director’s Bungalow, has been developed under the aegis of Jakson Welfare Trust, the CSR arm of Jakson Group.

The solar plant is expected to generate ~13,140 units per year, resulting in 100 per cent power consumption through the solar plant. The company has installed its latest high-efficiency Helia series solar panels, which are built on the A+ category of half-cut MonoPERC solar cells, to provide lower LCoE resulting in higher performance.