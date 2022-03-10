HP’s natural farming method has become an inspiration in India: Guv

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday said that the enthusiasm with which women farmers of Himachal are adopting natural farming methods is an example and inspiration for the country.

He made these remarks while addressing a workshop on natural farming organized for women farmers at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district.

The Governor said the contribution of women farmers was inspiring and due to their contribution, Himachal remains a leading state in natural farming in the country.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gave the credit of natural farming to the farmers of the state. I have assured the Prime Minister that soon the number of farmers adopting this method will be doubled here,” he said, adding active participation and cooperation of women farmers would be required in this direction.

He termed natural farming as the doctor of the household as the products of natural farming were beneficial for health and stated that this method was not new and it has been our traditional practice.

He expressed contentment that 1.68 lakh farmers are associated with it in the state and 55 percent of women were practising it, giving a new direction to the state with 25,000 acres of land covered under the farming method.