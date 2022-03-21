HP: 2 killed, 51 injured as truck carrying Punjab pilgrims overturns in Una

Two pilgrims from Punjab were killed while fifty-one others suffered injuries after a truck, in which they were travelling in, overturned in Amb area of Una district of Himachal Pradesh, around 190 km from state headquarters Shimla.

Una Superintendent of Police Arjit Sen Thakur said the incident took place at around 10.30 am on Monday near Panjoa in Amb sub division of Una district.

The pilgrims were on their way to attend Mairi Mela at Baba Bhadbhag Singh in a truck which overturned near Panjoa. Two pilgrims have died in the accident while 51 others have suffered injuries.

The rescue teams have reached the spot and injured are being rushed to the hospital for further medical treatment at Civil Hospital Amb.

“A case has been registered against the driver for unsafe and rash driving and further investigations in the matter are on,” Una SP told The Statesman.