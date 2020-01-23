Himachal government will explore possibilities to integrate Jan Manch and Chief Minister Helpline so as to make the system of redressal of public grievances more effective and result oriented.

This was stated by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over the review meeting of Chief Minister Helpline held here today.

The Chief Minister said that all the complaints received in the Jan Manch programme organized throughout the State would also be transferred to Chief Minister Helpline so as to ensure its close and effective monitoring for their speedy disposal.

He said that presently all the complaints received in the Chief Minister’s Office were being displayed on the Chief Minister Helpline and were being redressed promptly.

Thakur said that a Command Control Centre would be established soon for making the Chief Minister Sewa Sanklap Helpline more effective and user friendly.

He said that Chief Minister’s dash board would also be established at the earliest and a team of officers would visit Gujarat for studying the model so that it could be made more effective. He said that the service would prove a boon to the people of the State for speedy redressal of their grievances.

He said that with the operationalization of Chief Minister’s dashboard, he would be himself able to have first hand information of various complaints and grievances besides progress in their redressal. He also directed the officers to work with greater dedication and commitment to ensure that the grievances and complaints received through the Helpline were given top most priority. He said that any laxity in this regard would be viewed seriously and stern action would be taken against the defaulters.

Thakur said that positive stories regarding effective redressal of public grievances should be highlighted in the right perspective so that people could be motivated to use this platform for resolving of their various issues. He also directed the officers to ensure that grievances at their level were redressed within the stipulated time period so that relief could be provided to the complainants.

He said that the complaints and grievances should be closed only after ensuring complete satisfaction of the complainants as force closure without the satisfaction of the complainants would be viewed seriously. He said that effective coordination must be ensured between different departments so that the complaints do not shuttle from one to another department thereby facilitating the complainants. He also felt the need for simplification of procedure for making it more users friendly.

The Chief Minister said that he would not only regularly monitor the progress the Chief Minister’s Helpline besides making random calls with the complainants to enquire about their level of satisfaction.

Principal Secretary Information Technology, JC Sharma informed the Chief Minister that till date 205111 calls have been received in the Mukhyamantri Seva Sankalp Helpline 1100 out of which 50887 were complaints. He said that out of these 44210 complaints have been resolved during the last four months. He assured the Chief Minister that effective steps would be taken to make the Helpline more effective.

Director, Information Technology Rohan Chand Thakur made a presentation on the occasion.