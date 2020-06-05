Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur claimed that the Himachal government has done very good work in containing the spread of coronavirus and asked the opposition Congress party not to play politics at least in this crisis.

“Our focus is to fight corona in this period as we are concerned about the lives of people of Himachal Pradesh. It is surprising that the Congress party has not done anything to provide relief to people on ground even in COVID-19 crisis, it reached the Raj Bhawan today to raise issues against the government alleging scams and demand my resignation without any basis,”he said.

Talking to media persons here, he said different Congress leaders have gone loud against the state government to establish their leadership and supremacy within the party.

Thakur said not only Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated Himachal Pradesh for initiatives like Active Case Finding during COVID-19, a survey by independent agency too has ranked Himachal seventh in performance in the country, and first in BJP ruled states. “We can’t achieve perfection as there may be shortcomings, but we tried our best,” he said.

The Chief Minister rubbished the charges leveled by Congress party regarding purchase of ventilators (on higher rate) by the health department based on an anonymous letter and said there was no irregularity in the purchase. He shared minor details to clear the air and said an FIR is being registered into the anonymous letter to reach out to the truth.

He said the state Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau is inquiring into the alleged audio-clip regarding PPE kits case in the health department. He said when the issue came to notice, the government immediately took the best possible action based on conversation between two people and arrested the then Director Health. “People have donated their hard earned money to fight COVID-19. We will not tolerate any corruption in any matter. I have told all the officers in this regard,” he said.