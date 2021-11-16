Himachal: 635 missing persons traced in special drive

The Himachal Pradesh Police has traced 635 missing persons in a special driver that was launched in the month of September, October 2021, a police official said on Monday.

The official said Himachal Pradesh had 18,577 cases of missing persons from 2010 till 30 September 2021 as per the latest data.

“Out of these, 17,059 persons have so far been traced and the remaining 1,416 persons are still missing,” the police official said, adding the overall percentage of traced persons in HP is 91.83 per cent which is quite satisfactory.

He stated that the cops had launched two special drives in the months of September and October 2021 and a total of 635 missing persons were traced out.

After the remarkable achievement of these search campaigns, the HP Police had decided to launch such search drives twice a year in Himachal Pradesh under the supervision of the State Crime Investigation Department (CID).

During these special drives, out the total of 635 missing persons that were traced out include female child (62), male child (19), female adult (368) and male adult (186), he said.

He added the cops also analyzed the reasons for persons who went missing and accordingly counselled the traced out persons and their family members.