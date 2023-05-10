RPF successfully carried out drive to crack down on touts

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) successfully carried out a month-long special drive in April 2023 to address two major security challenges in Indian Railways. The first was to identify and take action against criminals involved in touting, including the touting of e-tickets. The second was to identify vulnerable trains and black spots prone to incidents of stone pelting and implement measures to prevent such incidents.

During the drive, RPF personnel conducted inspections at railway stations and reservation counters to detect and apprehend unauthorized ticket booking agents. They also educated the public about the risks of using unauthorized agents and encouraged them to purchase tickets through legitimate means. As a result, 955 individuals involved in illegal ticketing activities were arrested, and 42 illegal software applications were disrupted.

The RPF also focused on addressing the surge in incidents of stone pelting on running trains, which endangered passenger safety. They worked closely with local authorities, such as Gram Panchayats, schools, and colleges, to raise awareness about the consequences of stone pelting. Various measures were taken, including increased deployment at black spots, train escorting, and crackdowns on trespassers. As a result, 2773 individuals were apprehended, and 84 persons involved in stone pelting were arrested.

The success of the special drive highlights the RPF’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of railway passengers. They will continue to undertake similar initiatives in the future to maintain security across India’s railway network.