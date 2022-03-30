Govt disbursed Rs 100 crore for self-employment ventures: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said under Mukhya Mantri Swawlamban Yojna, financial assistance to the tune of Rs 100 crore has been disbursed for setting up of various self-employment ventures in last 3 years.

Addressing the concluding function of SARAS Mela-2022 at police ground in Dharamshala Kangra district, Thakur said the scheme had proved to be very result-oriented and precursor of creating the self-employment avenues especially to unemployed youths across the state.

Thakur called upon women to come forward for taking the benefits of Mukhya Mantri Swawlamban Yojna as the subsidy amount comparing male beneficiary is higher for them.

The CM said that Saras Mela not only provides a platform for selling various products of self-help groups but also creates an opportunity of marketing. Appreciating the step taken by the district administration to organise 10-day Saras Mela, the Chief Minister said such events can transform the rural economy also.

The government has decided that self-help groups would be given an additional revolving fund of Rs 25,000 each as top up from the next financial year.

On the demand of reviving the summer festival at Dharamshala by MLA Vishal Nehria, the Chief Minister directed the district administration to take steps to organise the summer festival.

He visited all the stalls in Saras Mela by self-help groups from various states including Himachal Pradesh. He also gave away the prizes to development blocks of district Kangra under Maharishi Valmiki Swachhata Puraskar Yojana and Balika Gaurav Puraskar Yojna.

Earlier, he laid foundation stones of Rs 3.28 crore MBA block of government degree college Dharamshala and Computer Science and Engineering block to be constructed at the cost of 3.76 crore.

He also inaugurated Rs. 2.89 crore Khaniyara-Rakkad via Tillu Naddi link road and Manuni Khud bridge, Rs.1.04 crore Model Career Centre and Rs. 3.63 crore Urban Livelihood Centre.

Thakur said under Asian Development Bank plan, a state-of-art International Convention Centre would be constructed at Dharamshala and Rs 150 crore would be spent on it. Dharamshala has become an internationally known destination and such an International Convention Centre would go a long way to organise international conventions and events.

Ropeway constructed at the cost of Rs. 207 crore has also become a major attraction for the tourists visiting Dharamshala-Mcleodganj, he added.