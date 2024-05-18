Kangna Ranaut now identifies herself with Himachal to fulfil her aspirations to enter politics: Vikramaditya Singh

Taking a dig at Bollywood actress, Kangna Ranaut, the BJP pick for Mandi Parliamentary elections, Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh said that she has identified herself to Himachal Pradesh only to fulfil her aspirations to enter politics.

“Although Kangana now calls herself a daughter of Himachal Pradesh, she previously did not identify as such in her media interviews,” claimed Singh. Despite owning a large house in Manali, she has shown little affection for the local people, he charged, while addressing election meetings in Salong Nala, Jagat Sukh, and Manali in Kullu district on Saturday.

He even criticized her for not aiding or checking on the well-being of people during the recent disaster.

“When the former BJP government requested her to become the state’s ambassador, she demanded Rs 45 lakh per day from then-Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur,” he charged.

Asserting that politics requires significant time for public service, which Kangana Ranaut lacks, he said that she is here for political shooting which will wrap up on June 4.

BJP has chosen an actress with a controversial reputation, sidelining senior leaders, he claimed.

He emphasized that the state’s religious culture does not accept those who are disrespectful, even hinting at allegations of Beef eating controversy of Kangna.

Singh, who is Public Works Department Minister in Congress government in the state, mentioned the extensive damage to roads, bridges, and buildings during the disaster and praised his government’s swift response in helping affected people and safely transporting thousands of stranded tourists.

He highlighted the state Congress government’s achievements, including the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and providing an honorarium of Rs 1500 to women.

“Congress government has fulfilled five of its ten guarantees within 15 months,” he asserted.

Reiterating his commitment to promoting environmentally safe tourism in Manali, a renowned tourist destination, he stated that his aim is to make the constituency a model constituency in the country if elected.

He prioritized opening a medical and nursing college in Kullu district and constructing tunnels in Joldi Jot and Bhugu Jot to enhance tourist facilities.

Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur expressed confidence in Singh’s victory in the Mandi parliamentary constituency, expecting a significant lead from Manali.

He accused the BJP of attempting to destabilize the Congress government and predicted a resounding defeat for them in the upcoming elections.