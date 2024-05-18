Over 57 lakh voters to exercise their franchise in Himachal: CEO

Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg has said that 57,11,969 voters would exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state.

The CEO said on Saturday that due to continuous and concerted efforts made by the Election Department, a net increase of 89212 voters was witnessed, with registration of 5711969 voters in the state as per the final publication on May 14, against 56,22,757 final publication done on January 5.

“There has been an increase of 19,285 new voters in the age group of 18-19 years, over the last Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Whereas in the year 2019, there were 1,52,390 voters of this age group, now this number has increased to 1,71,675. In this age group in 2019 the percentage of such voters was 2.8 per cent, while now this has increased to 3.10 per cent of the total electorate,” he said.

He further said that the number of voters has increased by 3,81,815 as compared to a total of 53,30,154 in the year 2019, which represents an increase of 7.16 per cent.

Garg said that now there are a total of 56,45,579 general voters in the state, which includes 28,48,326 males, 27,97,218 women and 35 transgender voters, besides 66,390 service voters.

“The number of People with Disabilities (PwD) voters was 37,852 in the year 2019, which has now increased to 57,775, that is an increase of 52.63 per cent. The percentage of PwD electors in the total electorate has increased from 0.71 percent to 1.01 per cent during this period,” he said.

He also said that as compared to the population sex ratio of the state 976, the sex ratio of voters has increased to 982 in 2024 as compared to 980 in the year 2019.

At present there are 1,254 centenarian voters across the state and 60,835 voters are above 85 years of age, he stated.