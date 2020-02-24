Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said the state government is committed for ensuring welfare of employees as they play an important role in effective implementation of government’s policies and programmes.

Addressing a delegation of women employees, Chief Minister said the state government has always maintained cordial relations with the employees and most of their demands had been redressed.

“The government employees have been provided benefits worth crores of rupees and all the genuine demands of the employees are being redressed,” he said.

Thakur said ASHA workers were playing major role in improving mother and child health care services which was the major area of concern of the state government.

He said the state government has enhanced the state share of honorarium of the ASHA workers twice during the last two years.

He assured the ASHA workers that their demands to enhance the honorarium would be considered sympathetically.

Chief Minister said that government was also sensitive to the demands of ‘Silai Katai Karamchari Sangh’ as they were working hard to train the women to become self sufficient.

Jai Ram Thakur also assured the ‘Prayatan Nigam Karamchari Sangh’ that government is alive to their demands.

State President Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) Rakesh Sharma welcomed the Chief Minister and apprised him about various demands of these Employees Unions.