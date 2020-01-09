Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Khachi directed education department to ensure that good quality meal is provided to every eligible school going children in the state.

He said this while presiding over the 19th State Level Steering-cum- Monitoring Committee Meeting (SL-SMC) of Mid Day Meal Scheme (MDMS) held here today.

He said that there were 4,97,774 students enrolled in 15,516 Primary and Upper Primary schools from class 1st to 8th in the State, who were getting mid day meal. He said that Government of India (GoI) and State provides funds under MDMS on 90:10 basis and GoI has approved rupees 8586.33 lakh and State has allocated rupees 862.30 lakh for current fiscal.

He said that Centre has advised the State to use double fortified salt (Iron and Iodine) and fortified edible oil (vitamin A and D) under MDMS. He said that as double fortified edible oils were not available in the open market in the State so he asked the officers of H.P. Civil Supplies Corporation (HPCSC) to explore the possibility of making it available in fair price shops.

Khachi said that 25,000 Pre-Primary students are enrolled in 3,740 selected government schools, who should also be provided mid day meals from state resources and he directed the education department to take up the matter of providing additional funds from GoI for this purpose.

Director Elementary Education Rohit Jamwal conducted the proceedings. Senior bureaucrats from departments concerned also attended the meeting.