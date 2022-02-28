Cong seeks speedy, safe return of HP students stranded in Ukraine

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Monday urged the Central and state government for the safe and speedy return of Himachali students trapped in Ukraine amid war with Russia.

Rathore said the situation in Ukraine is getting worse day by day due to the war with Russia and the Indian students studying there are worried about their safe return to their homeland.

In view of the possibility of war, many countries of the world have taken timely steps for the return of their students studying in Ukraine, but at that time the Government of India did not show any seriousness on it. If the Government of India had also taken appropriate steps in time like other countries, then the students studying in Ukraine today would not have to face these problems, he added.

He took information from the students of Himachal trapped in Kyiv in front of the media about the ground reality through video calls.

Vinayak, a student of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, and six other students, including three girls, from Kyiv on a video call, said that they are coming out of Kyiv at our own risk. The Indian Embassy has shunned saying that they can only reach them at the railway station.

Rathore asked these students as to what kind of help they needed as these students are getting frustrated and they expressed their displeasure towards the system of the government and said that it was too late now.

These students said that if the Government of India had taken appropriate steps in time, then today we would not have to face so many difficulties. While talking to these students on a video call, the Congress President said how the students are walking on the streets of Kyiv under the shadow of fear and are fighting for their return to their homeland.

The students appealed to him that he should take up the issue of their plight with the Central and Himachal governments for the safe return of the Indian students trapped in Ukraine.

Vinayak said that six students, including three girls, are walking out of Kyiv on foot. The students living here are scared about their safety and want to leave at the earliest.

Rathore expressed concern over the situation arising after the Russia-Ukraine war and assured to take all possible steps for the safe return of all the students trapped in Ukraine and said that he himself will raise the issue before the government. He has requested the state government to ensure the safe return of the students of Himachal trapped in Ukraine.