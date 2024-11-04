Setback for BJP as its leader B B Tyagi joins AAP

Ahead of the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and two time councilor B B Tyagi on Monday switched over to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in presence of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia here today. This marks the third such joining in the AAP as earlier, BJP leader Brahm Singh Tanwar and Congress leader Zubair Ahmed had also joined the party.

Tyagi, standing committee chairman of the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation, had also contested the assembly polls in 2015 from Laxmi Nagar constituency on a BJP ticket but narrowly lost to AAP candidate Nitin Tyagi by just five thousand votes. While Nitin Tyagi, former AAP MLA from Laxmi Nagar and candidate in the 2020 election, has already joined the saffron party, it is believed that Tyagi might contest from Laxmi Nagar constituency as AAP candidate.

After joining AAP, Tyagi said, “I have been with the BJP for a long time but I was impressed by AAP’s works in the capital city so, I have joined the party to strengthen it further as a grass root worker”.

“Arvind kejriwals’s work inspired me because I enjoy working with the public and am eager to serve them. I believe this party offers the best platform for making a meaningful impact. If I can positively affect even 10, 20, or 50 people, my decision to join will be worthy”.

Commenting on Tyagi’s joining, Sisodia said, “The kind of work he had done in the Laxmi Nagar constituency is commendable and I believe that he has come to the right place”. He added that currently, Delhiites see two types of politics, one that focuses on work and another on obstruction. Arvind Kejriwal embodies the politics of delivering results, and that’s the kind of leadership people trust, the AAP leader said.

“As B.B. Tyagi said, people want leaders who provide good schools, reliable hospitals, relief from high electricity and bus fare costs, and well-maintained neighbourhood streets. Arvind Kejriwal meets these needs, which reflects the growing respect and affection he receives from the public,” the former deputy CM said.