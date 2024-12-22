Registrations for Delhi govt’s schemes regarding elderly citizens treatment and women’s pension to commence from Monday: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the commencement of the registration process for two initiatives — ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ and ‘Sanjeevani Yojana’– by Delhi government starting Monday.

According to the AAP chief, Delhi government will provide Rs 2,100 per month to every woman above 18 years of age under ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’ and offer free treatment for all senior citizens under ‘Sanjeevani Yojana.

The schemes, unveiled by Kejriwal alongside senior party leaders Manish Sisodia and Delhi CM Atishi, aim to bring welfare services directly to citizens’ doorsteps.

According to the party, Kejriwal, Sisodia and Atishi themselves will go to different areas of Delhi on Monday, and fill the registration forms of the people regarding the scheme.

Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal stated that to ease the lives of women, the AAP government announced that Rs 2,100 will be deposited into their accounts every month as part of the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana.

Explaining the scheme’s broader impact, the AAP Supremo said, “There are many daughters whose college education is interrupted after Class 12 due to financial constraints. With this Rs 2,100, they will be able to continue their studies. It will also help them pursue higher education.”

He added that the scheme will also help homemakers amid the rising inflation, to manage their households better.

Kejriwal further said, “You don’t need to stand in any queues or waste your time. We will come to your doorstep. Across every area of Delhi, AAP has created thousands of teams. These teams will come to your home and will do registration of all the women of the house and give them a registration card (Kejriwal Kavach Card). For your convenience we are sending our teams door to door,” he added.

He also unveiled the details of the ‘Sanjeevani Yojana,’ focusing on free healthcare for senior citizens, and under this scheme, all senior citizens above 60 years of age, whether rich or poor, will receive free treatment, whether in private or government hospitals.

“The Delhi government will bear all the expenses of their treatment under this scheme,” the AAP chief said.

Kejriwal emphasised the role of voter IDs in accessing these schemes, and said, “Our teams, who will visit every house, will register people for both the ‘Sanjeevani Yojana’ and the ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’. I have one request for everyone: to avail these schemes, you need to be a voter in Delhi.”